hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.37

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.35. hopTo shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 8,634 shares traded.
hopTo Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37.
hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. hopTo had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter.
About hopTo
hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's application publishing software includes application virtualization and cloud computing software for a range of computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than hopTo
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for hopTo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for hopTo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.