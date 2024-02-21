hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.37

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.35. hopTo shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 8,634 shares traded.

hopTo Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37.

hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. hopTo had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter.

About hopTo

hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's application publishing software includes application virtualization and cloud computing software for a range of computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.

