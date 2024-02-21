HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Announces Dividend of $0.31

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 596.50 ($7.51) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £113.99 billion, a PE ratio of 546.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.59. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 512.30 ($6.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 665.60 ($8.38). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 618.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 616.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSBA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of HSBC to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.32) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 787.60 ($9.92).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

