H&T Group (LON:HAT) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of HAT stock opened at GBX 389 ($4.90) on Wednesday. H&T Group has a 12-month low of GBX 305 ($3.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 502.07 ($6.32). The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 400.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 423. The stock has a market capitalization of £171.12 million, a P/E ratio of 947.95 and a beta of 0.64.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, Foreign Exchange, and Other Services. The company offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money wire transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.

