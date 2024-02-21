Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Holdings Increased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 62.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,196 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,008 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 262,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HBAN. Barclays raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More

