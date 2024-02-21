Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Stock Position Lifted by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,441,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,766,000 after purchasing an additional 215,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,606,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,578,000 after purchasing an additional 105,691 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,463,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,717,000 after purchasing an additional 152,667 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,719,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,540,000 after purchasing an additional 28,931 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,079,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,007,000 after purchasing an additional 58,676 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.30.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.89. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $30.51.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

