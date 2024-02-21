Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.96

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and traded as low as $6.50. Hypera shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 4,771 shares traded.
Hypera Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
About Hypera
Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.
