Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros Sells 7,226 Shares

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $327,988.14. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,741.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ichor Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.71. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $46.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 2.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICHR. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 62.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after buying an additional 79,674 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 6.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

