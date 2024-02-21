Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Director Thomas M. Rohrs Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ichor Price Performance

Shares of ICHR opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ichor by 62.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 79,674 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Ichor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 6.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

