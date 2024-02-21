Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Insider Christopher Smith Sells 23,433 Shares of Stock

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,359.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,431.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ichor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $46.43.

Get Ichor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ichor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Institutional Trading of Ichor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

(Get Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.