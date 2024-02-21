Inari Medical (NARI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Inari Medical to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inari Medical Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NARI stock opened at $58.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.53. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $47.81 and a 12 month high of $71.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -968.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Inari Medical from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,681,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,681,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,045,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,040,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

