Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2024

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDBFree Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,922 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $651,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Independent Bank by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 18,731 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $399,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $659,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INDB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Independent Bank

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of INDB stock opened at $53.19 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.28 and a 12 month high of $81.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.61.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDBGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $177.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.75 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 8.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.59%.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

