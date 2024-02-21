Informa (LON:INF) Hits New 1-Year High at $822.00

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 822 ($10.35) and last traded at GBX 821.40 ($10.34), with a volume of 2560285 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 819.60 ($10.32).

A number of analysts have recently commented on INF shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.70) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Informa from GBX 740 ($9.32) to GBX 780 ($9.82) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Informa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 815.83 ($10.27).

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 776.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 748.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,285.60, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, insider Patrick Martell sold 46,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.36), for a total transaction of £348,132.65 ($438,343.81). 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

