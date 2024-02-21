Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Stock Holdings Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Informatica were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INFA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Informatica by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,339,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,626,000 after buying an additional 1,949,022 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Informatica by 202.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 976,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 653,473 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Informatica by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 914,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,912,000 after acquiring an additional 523,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Informatica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,851,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Informatica by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,499,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,231,000 after acquiring an additional 278,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Informatica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Informatica in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Informatica from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Informatica

In other Informatica news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $1,369,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 498,268 shares in the company, valued at $13,647,560.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Informatica news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $1,369,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 498,268 shares in the company, valued at $13,647,560.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $2,935,903.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,995 shares in the company, valued at $86,647,149.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Price Performance

Shares of INFA opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.91, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.05. Informatica Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

About Informatica

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-cloud, hybrid systems at enterprise scale in the United States. The company's platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality products to profile, cleanse, standardize, and enrich data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

