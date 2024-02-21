Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%.

Ingersoll Rand has a dividend payout ratio of 2.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.5%.

Shares of IR stock opened at $86.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $51.84 and a 1 year high of $92.32.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IR shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

