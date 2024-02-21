Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,890 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,966,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,089,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after buying an additional 823,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,557,000 after buying an additional 776,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Cfra boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI cut Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR stock opened at $86.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.84 and a 12 month high of $92.32.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.21%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.