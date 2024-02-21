Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $86.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.51 and a 200-day moving average of $71.35. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $51.84 and a 1-year high of $92.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IR. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,939,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,025,000 after acquiring an additional 395,282 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 213,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,519,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

