Insider Buying: Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI) Insider Purchases 5,200 Shares of Stock

Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Sweeney bought 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.94 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,293.20 ($9,995.56).
Dexus Industria REIT Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.28.
Dexus Industria REIT Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dexus Industria REIT
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dexus Industria REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexus Industria REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.