Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,591 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Installed Building Products worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 321.1% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 15,847 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 7.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 32,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBP has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.33.

NYSE:IBP opened at $206.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.57 and a 12 month high of $214.37.

In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,972,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

