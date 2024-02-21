InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Increases Dividend to $1.04 Per Share

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.48. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

LON IHG opened at GBX 8,338 ($104.99) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,965.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,339.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6,511.94. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of GBX 5,086 ($64.04) and a one year high of GBX 8,418 ($105.99).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on IHG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($80.58) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,500 ($81.84) to GBX 6,000 ($75.55) in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,148.57 ($77.42).

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.