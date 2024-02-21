Invesco Ltd. Acquires 129,552 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,552 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.25% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $230,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,782,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $273.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.04 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.64.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

