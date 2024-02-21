Invesco Ltd. Acquires 247,250 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,732,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 247,250 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.98% of Keysight Technologies worth $229,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,078 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,588.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,763 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $103,365,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $811,339,000 after purchasing an additional 581,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,317 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,280.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $154.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.18. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $185.69. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

