Invesco Ltd. Acquires 340,482 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 377.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.73% of argenx worth $211,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in argenx by 143.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in argenx by 19.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in argenx by 46.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in argenx by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of argenx by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARGX. Raymond James dropped their price target on argenx from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on argenx in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.29.

argenx Stock Performance

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $395.40 on Wednesday. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $550.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $390.35 and a 200 day moving average of $455.63.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

