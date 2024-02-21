Invesco Ltd. Acquires 457,697 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,667,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457,697 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 5.90% of Herc worth $198,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 51.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Herc by 363.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Herc by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Herc by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Herc by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Stock Up 0.5 %

HRI stock opened at $147.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.46 and a 200 day moving average of $129.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.97 and a 52 week high of $156.59.

Herc Increases Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.05). Herc had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Herc

About Herc

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.