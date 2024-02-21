Invesco Ltd. Acquires 67,753 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,901,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,753 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.02% of Globe Life worth $206,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,079,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,960,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,163,000 after purchasing an additional 84,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,936,000 after purchasing an additional 28,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.14.

NYSE:GL opened at $125.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.14. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.23 and a 12 month high of $127.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $2,524,651.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $2,524,651.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $306,337.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,489 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

