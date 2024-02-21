Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,824,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,023 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.07% of Ameren worth $211,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 3.7% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 1.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 2.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ameren by 0.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 2.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lowered Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

Ameren Trading Up 0.5 %

Ameren stock opened at $69.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $91.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.54.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

