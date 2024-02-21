Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,752,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,092,376 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.40% of Vale worth $237,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vale by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Vale Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of VALE stock opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VALE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.20 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.98.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

