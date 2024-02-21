Invesco Ltd. Boosts Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,038,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,339 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.04% of A. O. Smith worth $200,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 180.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,626 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $58,846,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 462,900 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 20.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,599,000 after purchasing an additional 360,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AOS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

Read Our Latest Report on AOS

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $79.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $63.40 and a 52-week high of $82.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.