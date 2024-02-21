Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,237,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 592,279 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.25% of PPL worth $217,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

PPL Trading Down 0.7 %

PPL opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $29.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

