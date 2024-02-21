Invesco Ltd. Buys 104,981 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,981 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.92% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $234,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $533.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $505.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.48. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.94 and a 1 year high of $550.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.62.

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

