Invesco Ltd. Buys 151,389 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,777,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,389 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.74% of J. M. Smucker worth $218,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Citigroup started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.07.
J. M. Smucker Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $125.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,098.83, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.13 and a 200-day moving average of $125.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.92.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,066.67%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
About J. M. Smucker
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
