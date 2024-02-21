Invesco Ltd. Buys 151,389 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,777,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,389 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.74% of J. M. Smucker worth $218,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Citigroup started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.07.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $125.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,098.83, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.13 and a 200-day moving average of $125.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,066.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.