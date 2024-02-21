Invesco Ltd. Buys 283,786 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,696,115 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,786 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.38% of Performance Food Group worth $217,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,746,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,895,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PFGC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $74.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.80 and its 200 day moving average is $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.32 and a fifty-two week high of $75.32.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 0.74%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

