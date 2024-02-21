Invesco Ltd. Buys 2,916,407 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,912,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,916,407 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.53% of PG&E worth $224,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in PG&E by 44.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 103,767 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 86.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 67,898 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 190.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 120,468 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the first quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PCG. Barclays lowered their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

PG&E Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.93. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $18.32.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

