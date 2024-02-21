Invesco Ltd. Buys 442,718 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,239,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.31% of CenterPoint Energy worth $221,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.99. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $31.43.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christopher A. Foster purchased 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,173.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNP

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.