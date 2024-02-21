Invesco Ltd. Buys 57,546 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,546 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.06% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $205,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $2,939,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,249 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,317,087 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.37.

Read Our Latest Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT opened at $199.73 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.66 and a 52-week high of $219.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.65.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.