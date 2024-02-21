Invesco Ltd. Buys 760,974 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760,974 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.36% of Eastman Chemical worth $214,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,362,000 after buying an additional 44,183 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,407,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,724,000 after buying an additional 51,788 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,250,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,885,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,996,000 after purchasing an additional 296,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,507,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,228,000 after purchasing an additional 362,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:EMN opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.72. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $91.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

