Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,611,713 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 797,373 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.25% of NetApp worth $198,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,393,643,000 after purchasing an additional 147,330 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,046,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NetApp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $712,140,000 after acquiring an additional 201,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NTAP opened at $85.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.73 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.27.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

