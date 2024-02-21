Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,850,399 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,267 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.33% of Credicorp worth $236,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,656,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,947,000 after acquiring an additional 36,795 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,898,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,945,000 after acquiring an additional 134,731 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Credicorp by 59.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,782,000 after purchasing an additional 40,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Credicorp in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on BAP shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.40.

NYSE BAP opened at $167.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.68. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.10. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.42 and a 1 year high of $173.39.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

