Invesco Ltd. Decreases Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,150,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,155 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.72% of Kroger worth $230,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kroger by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,016,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,757,000 after buying an additional 362,562 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,662,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,168,000 after purchasing an additional 498,995 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 31.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,902,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,696,000 after purchasing an additional 262,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,881,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,379,000 after purchasing an additional 148,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.48. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.14%.

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens cut their price objective on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

