Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,920,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,740 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of Brookfield worth $216,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,556,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,717,000 after buying an additional 587,792 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 21,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the third quarter worth $2,442,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,368,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $327,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,368,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE BN opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average of $35.44. The company has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19 and a beta of 1.50.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

