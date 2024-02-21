Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,776,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 140,453 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.98% of Edison International worth $239,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Edison International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after purchasing an additional 137,840 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after buying an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Edison International by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $74.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 97.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

