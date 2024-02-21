Invesco Ltd. Grows Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,317,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 50,001 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 3.69% of Comfort Systems USA worth $224,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,433,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after buying an additional 570,560 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 417.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 534,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,501,000 after buying an additional 431,146 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $49,490,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,266,000 after purchasing an additional 216,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE FIX opened at $247.01 on Wednesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.81 and a 12 month high of $253.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy purchased 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy acquired 784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,228.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

