Invesco Ltd. Grows Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,938,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,488 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.85% of CarMax worth $207,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $99,730,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in CarMax by 29.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after buying an additional 805,438 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in CarMax by 2,311.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 603,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,697,000 after buying an additional 578,622 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in CarMax by 119.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 769,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,447,000 after buying an additional 418,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in CarMax by 27.4% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,510,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,468,000 after buying an additional 324,931 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $642,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,704 shares of company stock worth $11,233,876 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $70.67 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.76 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.39.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

