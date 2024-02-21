Invesco Ltd. Grows Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,714,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.36% of Jacobs Solutions worth $234,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth $42,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on J shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,018 shares of company stock valued at $2,475,578. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of J opened at $145.32 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.44.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

