Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,450,910 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,366 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.59% of Best Buy worth $239,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 46.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 56.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $73.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $85.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $16,048,344.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $16,048,344.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 288,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

