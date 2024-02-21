Invesco Ltd. Has $207.36 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,854,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 831,826 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.63% of Agilent Technologies worth $207,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $393,291,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 939.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,296,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,796,000 after buying an additional 2,075,649 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after buying an additional 1,835,413 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,596,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,310,000 after buying an additional 1,420,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,097,000.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.44.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A opened at $134.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.42. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $146.65. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

