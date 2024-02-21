Invesco Ltd. Has $211.26 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,220,098 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 995,132 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.83% of HP worth $211,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Motco increased its position in shares of HP by 84.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of HP by 84.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

