Invesco Ltd. Has $212.30 Million Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,020,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 366,841 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.35% of IDEX worth $212,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.56.

IDEX Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $230.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.05. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $231.61. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

