Invesco Ltd. Has $220.22 Million Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,132,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,004 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.40% of Acadia Healthcare worth $220,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACHC. Stephens upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

ACHC opened at $83.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.16. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.84, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $87.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 710,833 shares in the company, valued at $54,186,799.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

