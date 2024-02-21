Invesco Ltd. Has $221.82 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 672,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,611 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.66% of Ameriprise Financial worth $221,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.11, for a total value of $999,967.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,857,423.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.11, for a total value of $999,967.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,857,423.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,231 shares of company stock valued at $22,416,334. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP stock opened at $396.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $275.09 and a one year high of $402.64. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.48.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.83.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

