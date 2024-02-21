Invesco Ltd. Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 389.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,905,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,291,778 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 13.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $238,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 401.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $35.10.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

